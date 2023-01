I lost my dad to Parkinson’s so besides @realmikefox being a friend, role model, generational talent and Canadian, I cannot wait to see ‘Still’ on @AppleTVPlus. It’ll soon reside on the MJF anthology DVD shelf in my heart. Btw, The Frighteners is criminally underrated. pic.twitter.com/mMsBndjTAP

— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 21, 2023