Lonesome Dove:The Outlaw Years was one of my first jobs back in 1995. It’s been a crazy 27 years and I can’t imagine doing it without you, Internet Explorer. The show didn’t deserve another season but you sure did…#BringBackInternetExplorer @microsoft pic.twitter.com/7rE7LM9FA9

— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 15, 2022