I once stood with Keanu Reeves before Diego Velazquez’s 1632 painting “Christ Crucified” in Madrid’s Prado museum. As we discussed the harrowing power of the painting, an old Spanish woman approached with a Bible and pen, holding them out to Keanu. Taken aback he said, “You want… https://t.co/QqM0LJSCwn

— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) September 24, 2023