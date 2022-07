Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Olivia Colman e Luke Evans nel cast vocale del nuovo film d’animazione Netflix

This December, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol comes to life featuring the voice talents of Luke Evans (as Scrooge), Olivia Colman (as Past), Jessie Buckley (as Isabel Fezziwig), Johnny Flynn (as Bob Cratchit), Jonathan Pryce (as Jacob Marley), and many others — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/o5nHheZ56i

— Netflix (@netflix) July 20, 2022