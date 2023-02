Il Signore degli Anelli: svelato il set LEGO di Gran Burrone da 6167 pezzi!

”You have only one choice.” Can you resist building the One Set to Rule Them All? The new LEGO Lord of the Rings Rivendell will certainly test you… and take you to ‘the Last Homely House’.https://t.co/f7lbPfj2rq pic.twitter.com/wvd2AAnNdK

— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) February 7, 2023