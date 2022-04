It’s only fitting that #Sonic’s ultimate match is played by the ultimate actor. You’re not ready for @IdrisElba as #Knuckles! Be among the first fans to see #SonicMovie2 today at early screenings – everywhere this Friday. https://t.co/yS8ZNkEdVN pic.twitter.com/RqaLI54pEa

— Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) April 6, 2022