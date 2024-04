Paramount at CinemaCon: we get an early teaser trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3! Jim Carrey is back as Dr. Robotnik! He’s gained some weight and he’s been stress eating carbs since the last film. #Sonic3 #SonicTheHedgehog3 #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/LWunlV97vy

— Jeffrey Harris (@Wheeljack83) April 11, 2024