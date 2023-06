#SunSpider was absolutely one of my favorite assignments on the film.

I poured over @dayn_does_comix original designs to include as many design markers as I could, while trying to see if I could plus up the design.

Had to make the wheelchair a mech that could follow her around. pic.twitter.com/jP9sfD0AFS

— kris anka (@kristaferanka) June 15, 2023