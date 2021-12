here's a bit of #SpiderManNoWayHome news we didn't put in our run time story.

The movie isn't done yet. The final VFX shots don't get delivered until early next week. They're cutting it close on this one. Happens a lot on big movies.

Final run time wasn't known until recently. pic.twitter.com/xxHZcArQNK

— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 4, 2021