One of the ideas for #SpiderMan #NoWayHome final battle was to slowly burn and destroy the scaffolding so as the fight goes on the Statue of Liberty underneath gets revealed.

This is one of the concepts I did for how it would look. More to come soon ;]#SpidermanNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/oP33c7VTyJ

— Marek Okon (@okon_marek) January 7, 2022