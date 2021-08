"Like riding a bike!"

I asked Michael Keaton what it was like putting on the Batman suit again while filming THE FLASH. Plus, some memories of working with Tim Burton.

My brother @JakesTakes also followed up about the Batman suit so keep an eye out for his Keaton interview! pic.twitter.com/bMUqBVMzGW

— Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) August 11, 2021