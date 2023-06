Director: Hey now Chris, the helicopter is gonna open up on you with a gauss cannon. When it does, just hide behind this ladder.

Chris: But can't the helicopter shoot me?

Director: Yes, but it won't.

Chris: …

Director: DW we'll do it all in one long disorienting take. https://t.co/HKDoYejI1g

— The Klendathu Writoooooooooor (@KlendathuCap) June 18, 2023