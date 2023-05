Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) responds to criticism about #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness’ writing and defends Michael Waldron’s choices:

“Y’all need to stop hating on Michael Waldron…They asked for 33 rewrites…none of it is up to him.” pic.twitter.com/7YHhmNMqSQ

