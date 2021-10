Pumped (& humbled) to drop MY 1ST RAP SONG with my brothers, the GOAT @TechN9ne🐐 @therealkingiso & #joeycool

Honored to add some Rock gasoline⛽️💪🏾 to their FIRE🔥

Im excited for you to hear this song, I think you’re gonna dig it…#FACEOFF 🔥🔥🔥🎶🎶✊🏾

DROPS TOMORROW!!! pic.twitter.com/4r4pkb7V4j

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 8, 2021