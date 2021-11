If this is an arc reactor to help Electro stabilize his powers, I don’t mind. Makes sense that technology that’s been introduced into the world would be utilized – same way we use Apple and Microsoft etc.

Plus, comic characters are always using Stark, Pym, and Richards’ tech. https://t.co/9vZSkFBxM4

— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) November 21, 2021