Watched #MazeyDay

Heard somewhere that they have named it #BlackMirror because it depicts the screen of a cellphone. The fourth episode of the anthology is dull, inconsequential, and unworthy to be added to the series. No use of technology, No tension buildup, No revelations. pic.twitter.com/KKuP9wRUKD

— #Anish (@moviebeing) June 15, 2023