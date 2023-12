Enjoyed the first two episodes of #ECHO which had an incredible (and violent) fight scene I want to watch again and again. The sound design is 🔥

The brilliant Alaqua Cox continually draws me in, but I found the storytelling and pacing shaky.

Excited to see the rest! pic.twitter.com/tTuSo3L04s

— Emily Murray (@EmilyVMurray) December 7, 2023