COTE WILL DO WHAT?!?! OMG OMG… VERY SOON?!?! like how soon michael?!?! omg i wanna know ur thoughts on this like rn guys (this is from michaels live go on his instagram account if u wanna see the whole thing) #michaelweatherly #cotedepablo #cotedepabloedit #briandietzen #zivadavid #tiva #ncis #trending

♬ original sound – tivalogy