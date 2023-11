Thing is, @Hulu is in lock step #Greed w/the rest of #Hollywood $300Billion/Yr Studios using their power/$$ to crush MiddleClass workers in Film&TV. We've been on strike 6mos & will be #ASLongASItTakes to get a fair deal & access to HealthPlan. #SAGAFTRAstrike #SAGAFTRAstrong pic.twitter.com/LDE5FmmyeA

— Jeff-SAGAFTRA Strike Cap'n-Reeves (@JeffreyReeves44) November 6, 2023