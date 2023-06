#TheBoys update! 1) When #Season4 drops depends on how long the #WGA Strike goes. No answer yet. Tell the studios to make a fair deal!

2) To take that sting off, here's fun art from S4. We spend hours making ourselves laugh with this stuff & its never even on screen. #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/t9nSGmou8Z

— Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 28, 2023