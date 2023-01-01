Tutte le serie cancellate nel 2022 o che sono giunte a conclusione

La stagione televisiva 2021-2022 è ufficialmente giunta al termine. Come ogni anno, l’offerta è stata ricca di show, serie televisive e reality. Ma non tutti resteranno ancora in vita per la prossima stagione. Oltre alle serie cancellate ci sono anche tutte quelle che sono giunte o giungeranno al termine e che hanno già programmata un’ultima stagione, come ad esempio Stranger Things. Ormai sono anni che abbiamo imparato il fatto che le serie non possono durare per sempre. Dovremmo esserci abituati, no?
Di seguito trovate l’elenco di tutti i titoli a cui direte addio quest’anno:
ABC
black-ish, 8 stagioni
Pooch Perfect, 1 stagione
Promised Land, 1 stagione
Queens, 1 stagione
AMC
The Walking Dead, 11 stagioni
Better Call Saul, 6 stagioni
Kevin Can F**k Himself, 2 stagioni
Apple TV+
Servant, 4 stagioni
BBC America
Killing Eve, 4 stagioni
CBS
B Positive, 2 stagioni
Bull, 6 stagioni
Good Sam, 1 stagione
Magnum P.I., 4 stagioni
How We Roll, 1 stagione
United States of Al, 2 stagioni
Beyond the Edge, 1 stagione
The CW
Batwoman, 3 stagioni
Legends of Tomorrow, 7 stagioni
4400, 1 stagione
Roswell, New Mexico, 4 stagioni
Charmed, 4 stagioni
Dynasty, 5 stagioni
In the Dark, 4 stagioni
Legacies, 4 stagioni
Naomi, 1 stagione
Legends of the Hidden Temple, 1 stagione
EPIX
Bridge and Tunnel, 2 stagioni
FOX
The Big Leap, 1 stagione
The Real, 8 stagioni
Our Kind of People, 1 stagione
Pivoting, 1 stagione
Freeform
Motherland: Fort Salem, 3 stagioni
FX
Atlanta, 4 stagioni
Snowfall, 6 stagioni
Hallmark Channel
Chesapeake Shores, 6 stagioni
HBO
His Dark Materials, 3 stagioni
The Time Traveler’s Wife, 1 stagione
Los Espookys, 2 stagioni
HBO Max
Raised by Wolves, 2 stagioni
Made for Love, 2 stagioni
Hulu
Dollface, 2 stagioni
Love, Victor, 3 stagioni
Woke, 2 stagioni
NBC
Ellen’s Game of Games, 4 stagioni
This Is Us, 6 stagioni
Ordinary Joe, 1 stagione
The Endgame, 1 stagione
Kenan, 2 stagioni
Mr. Mayor, 2 stagioni
Netflix
Grace and Frankie, 7 stagioni
The Crown, 6 stagioni
Ozark, 4 stagioni
Dead to Me, 3 stagioni
Gentefied, 2 stagioni
Cooking With Paris, 1 stagione
Family Reunion, 5 stagioni
The Baby-Sitters Club, 2 stagioni
Archive 81, 1 stagione
Space Force, 2 stagioni
Locke & Key, 3 stagioni
Stranger Things, 5 stagioni
Never Have I Ever, 4 stagioni
The Midnight Club, 1 stagione
Paramount+
The Good Fight, 6 stagioni
Star Trek: Picard, 3 stagioni
Why Women Kill, 2 stagioni
Peacock
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, 1 stagione
Saved by the Bell, 2 stagioni
Rutherford Falls, 2 stagioni
Prime Video
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1 stagione
The Expanse, 6 stagioni
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, 5 stagioni
Paper Girls, 1 stagione
Showtime
American Rust, 1 stagione
Flatbush Misdemeanors, 2 stagioni
TNT
Animal Kingdom, 6 stagioni
Snowpiercer, 4 stagioni
Quale di queste serie televisive siete più tristi di lasciare andare? Ditecelo nei commenti.
Fonte: TvSeriesFinale
