Tutte le serie cancellate nel 2022 o che sono giunte a conclusione

La stagione televisiva 2021-2022 è ufficialmente giunta al termine. Come ogni anno, l’offerta è stata ricca di show, serie televisive e reality. Ma non tutti resteranno ancora in vita per la prossima stagione. Oltre alle serie cancellate ci sono anche tutte quelle che sono giunte o giungeranno al termine e che hanno già programmata un’ultima stagione, come ad esempio Stranger Things. Ormai sono anni che abbiamo imparato il fatto che le serie non possono durare per sempre. Dovremmo esserci abituati, no?

Di seguito trovate l’elenco di tutti i titoli a cui direte addio quest’anno:

ABC

black-ish, 8 stagioni

Pooch Perfect, 1 stagione

Promised Land, 1 stagione

Queens, 1 stagione

AMC

The Walking Dead, 11 stagioni

Better Call Saul, 6 stagioni

Kevin Can F**k Himself, 2 stagioni

Apple TV+

Servant, 4 stagioni

BBC America

Killing Eve, 4 stagioni

CBS

B Positive, 2 stagioni

Bull, 6 stagioni

Good Sam, 1 stagione

Magnum P.I., 4 stagioni

How We Roll, 1 stagione

United States of Al, 2 stagioni

Beyond the Edge, 1 stagione

The CW

Batwoman, 3 stagioni

Legends of Tomorrow, 7 stagioni

4400, 1 stagione

Roswell, New Mexico, 4 stagioni

Charmed, 4 stagioni

Dynasty, 5 stagioni

In the Dark, 4 stagioni

Legacies, 4 stagioni

Naomi, 1 stagione

Legends of the Hidden Temple, 1 stagione

EPIX

Bridge and Tunnel, 2 stagioni

FOX

The Big Leap, 1 stagione

The Real, 8 stagioni

Our Kind of People, 1 stagione

Pivoting, 1 stagione

Freeform

Motherland: Fort Salem, 3 stagioni

FX

Atlanta, 4 stagioni

Snowfall, 6 stagioni

Hallmark Channel

Chesapeake Shores, 6 stagioni

HBO

His Dark Materials, 3 stagioni

The Time Traveler’s Wife, 1 stagione

Los Espookys, 2 stagioni

HBO Max

Raised by Wolves, 2 stagioni

Made for Love, 2 stagioni

Hulu

Dollface, 2 stagioni

Love, Victor, 3 stagioni

Woke, 2 stagioni

NBC

Ellen’s Game of Games, 4 stagioni

This Is Us, 6 stagioni

Ordinary Joe, 1 stagione

The Endgame, 1 stagione

Kenan, 2 stagioni

Mr. Mayor, 2 stagioni

Netflix

Grace and Frankie, 7 stagioni

The Crown, 6 stagioni

Ozark, 4 stagioni

Dead to Me, 3 stagioni

Gentefied, 2 stagioni

Cooking With Paris, 1 stagione

Family Reunion, 5 stagioni

The Baby-Sitters Club, 2 stagioni

Archive 81, 1 stagione

Space Force, 2 stagioni

Locke & Key, 3 stagioni

Stranger Things, 5 stagioni

Never Have I Ever, 4 stagioni

The Midnight Club, 1 stagione

Paramount+

The Good Fight, 6 stagioni

Star Trek: Picard, 3 stagioni

Why Women Kill, 2 stagioni

Peacock

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, 1 stagione

Saved by the Bell, 2 stagioni

Rutherford Falls, 2 stagioni

Prime Video

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1 stagione

The Expanse, 6 stagioni

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, 5 stagioni

Paper Girls, 1 stagione

Showtime

American Rust, 1 stagione

Flatbush Misdemeanors, 2 stagioni

TNT

Animal Kingdom, 6 stagioni

Snowpiercer, 4 stagioni

Quale di queste serie televisive siete più tristi di lasciare andare? Ditecelo nei commenti.

Fonte: TvSeriesFinale