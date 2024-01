What If..? director Bryan Andrews explained how Captain Carter used Infinity Stones without dying.

"You have to really freeze frame and take a look. When Kahhori sends the Stones to her, they're surrounded in Kahhori's power so there's a layer of Space Stone energy…" pic.twitter.com/QQe9TOj5Iw

