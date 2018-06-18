tempo di lettura 2'

È sempre tramite il social networkche Zack Snyder comunica ai suoi fan dettagli sulle sue pellicole.

Questa volta il regista ha risposto a un fan in merito al destino di Doomsday in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Nel terzo atto della pellicola, ricordiamo, Superman si sacrifica per uccidere la nemesi creata da Lex Luthor.

Si trattava, però, di un altro Doomsday visto che “il vero Doomsday” su ammissione del regista è “ancora lì fuori“.

In ogni caso, si tratta di rivelazioni non molto rilevanti. Il regista ha praticamente detto addio all’Universo DC dopo Justice League, ed è al momento impegnato con un altro progetto, visto che dirigerà The Fountainhead, tratto da La Fonte Meravigliosa di Ayn Rand

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

I NOSTRI SPECIALI

Nel cast di Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Diane Lane e Lawrence Fishburne. Ben Affleck interpreta Batman, Gal Gadot è Wonder Woman, Jesse Eisenberg è Lex Luthor, Ray Fisher è Cyborg. Nel cast anche Holly Hunter e Jeremy Irons. Alla sceneggiatura di nuovo David S. Goyer accanto a Snyder e a Chris Terrio. A produrre il film Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder. Il film è arrivato nelle sale italiane il 23 marzo 2016.