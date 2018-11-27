L’associazione americana di cinefili composta da studenti, insegnanti, appassionati, storici del cinema e membri dell’industria ha assegnato questa sera i propri riconoscimenti, dando il via (assieme ai Gotham Awards e alle nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards) alla stagione dei premi della critica, e alle relative influenze che questa avrà sulla corsa agli Oscar.
Va sottolineato che negli ultimi 20 anni sono solo 4 i film che hanno vinto l’NBR e si sono poi portati a casa l’Oscar come miglior film (l’anno scorso il premio andò a The Post, due anni fa a Manchester By the Sea, due anni fa a Max Max: Fury Road): gli NBR vanno quindi presi in considerazione più per come mettono in evidenza i film di cui sentiremo parlare nelle prossime settimane.
Da notare come figurino, nella top-ten dei migliori film dell’anno, anche Black Panther, Il Ritorno di Mary Poppins, Roma, A Quiet Place. Tra i cinque migliori film stranieri anche Lazzaro Felice di Alice Rohrwacher.
Best Film: “Green Book”
Best Director: Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Best Actor: Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
Best Actress: Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Best Supporting Actor: Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”
Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Best Original Screenplay: Paul Schrader, “First Reformed”
Best Adapted Screenplay: Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Best Animated Feature: “Incredibles 2”
Breakthrough Performance: Thomasin McKenzie, “Leave No Trace”
Best Directorial Debut: Bo Burnham, “Eighth Grade”
Best Foreign Language Film: “Cold War”
Best Documentary: “RBG”
Best Ensemble: “Crazy Rich Asians”
William K. Everson Film History Award: “The Other Side of the Wind” and “They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead”
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: “22 July”
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: “On Her Shoulders”
Top Films (in alphabetical order)
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
“Black Panther”
“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
“Eighth Grade”
“First Reformed”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“A Quiet Place”
“Roma”
“A Star Is Born”
Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)
“Burning”
“Custody”
“The Guilty”
“Happy as Lazzaro”
“Shoplifters”
Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)
“Crime + Punishment”
“Free Solo”
“Minding the Gap”
“Three Identical Strangers”
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)
“The Death of Stalin”
“Lean on Pete”
“Leave No Trace”
“Mid90s”
“The Old Man & the Gun”
“The Rider”
“Searching”
“Sorry to Bother You”
“We the Animals”
“You Were Never Really Here”
