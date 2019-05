View this post on Instagram

My brother Bobby… let me tell you about this amazing individual. He has a way of giving everyone he comes in contact with so much inspiration. You see it in the roles he plays. Like me he has never won an Oscar, but that means zero when it comes to how he has affected the world. His very existence represents the power of resilience. The love you have for him pales in comparison to the love I have for his spirit. On the weekend of the highest grossing movie of all times he in the most humble way says, your next brother. Fast 9 is going to take the industry to new heights! His belief in me sometimes scares me. I never want to let anyone down. So I will do everything in my power to make sure FAST 9 is everything! I love you RDJ and your brotherhood is truly a gift of which I am eternally grateful for. #teamstark #wearegroot #disney #marvel #universal #daretodream #teamgroot #domtoretto #FAST9 #leadwithlove #bloodshot #iloveyou