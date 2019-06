This makes me sound homeless-I had a 1-bedroom house on the beach in Malibu at the time-Never had a roommate-Robert Englund did tell me about the part-but so did several others-When I told my agent-she had already set up a joint meeting w/ DePalma & Lucas for Carrie/SW #TrueStory https://t.co/y3D3TdkRww

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 12, 2019