View this post on Instagram

This is a keyframe I did for one of the biggest moments of Endgame. I thought it would be great if we could see Cap uncertain if he could lift Mjolnir or not. This was given away as poster at @D23 this weekend. Thanks to everyone who came out to our signing today. #avengersendgame #endgame #captainamerica #mjolnir #keyframe #d23expo #marvelstudios