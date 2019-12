View this post on Instagram

Early design for #smarthulk for #avengersendgame. Again, so honored to be able to take a pass on this iconic character. This was about as far as I got with him. The final version was designed by @ryan_meinerding_art #hulk #professorhulk #mcu #marvel #conceptart #characterdesign #costume #marvelcinematicuniverse #avengers #strongestavenger #green #hulksmash #zbrush #keyshot