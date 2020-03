View this post on Instagram

Here's a Captain Marvel design option I painted up for Avengers: Endgame. I did a lot of variations but this was a simple one of her coming back with her flight jacket she got back from Monica Rambeau. It would've reminded the viewer of where she's been in her own film journey. We'll be seeing Monica as an adult soon enough. It's been 10 years but you still gotta appreciate how all these film are connected. I definitely don't take it for granted.