One of the best moments I ever saw across a then 48 years of watching (and even making) movies. Love that Tony snapped AT Thanos. But Strange holding up one finger: I take it to mean “And THAT was our one chance” – hence Tony’s sacrifice. Anyone else have a different read on it? https://t.co/zh7a7fUDaM

— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 26, 2020