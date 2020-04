Designing Rodan was one of my favorite parts of the process. We looked at dozens of different kinds of birds of prey for reference, hawks, eagles, even vultures. In the end it was an old school clay sculpture by Tim Martin, a sculptor @theStudioADI that nailed it. pic.twitter.com/7KzUjmmbck

— Godzilla: King of the Monsters (@GodzillaMovie) April 24, 2020