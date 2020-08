The gang were originally on Pasaana (I think) and lead by a giant creature boss, but at some point, that boss became a humanoid so we took over the design. This was the helmet concept that JJ was drawn to. Inspired by the gang masks, the elongated back was to set her apart. pic.twitter.com/JSYXtIspPd

— Calum Alexander Watt (@CalumAWatt) July 27, 2020