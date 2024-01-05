Mancano due settimane all’annuncio delle nomination dei BAFTA, i premi assegnati dai 6700 membri della British Adacemy of Film and Television Arts e che vanno a riconoscere i meriti dell’industria cinematografica inglese (che come sempre include anche produzioni americane). Le candidature verranno annunciate il 18 gennaio, cinque giorni prima delle nomination agli Oscar, ma oggi sono state rivelate le liste dei film candidabili nelle varie categorie. Si tratta di shortlist simili a quelle diffuse dagli Oscar, ma per tutte e 24 le categorie, e ci permettono di dare uno sguardo ai film che stanno emergendo nella corsa ai premi che condurrà, appunto, agli Oscar.
La nuova fase di votazioni inizierà oggi e proseguirà fino al 12 gennaio, mentre la cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 18 febbraio, su conduzione di David Tennant.
Inutile dire che Barbie, Oppenheimer e Killers of the Flower Moon dominano su tutti gli altri film comparendo in ben 15 categorie, seguiti da Povere creature in 14, Maestro in 12 e Saltburn in 11. Si fanno notare però anche pellicole britanniche viste ai festival come Estranei e La zona d’interesse, con 10 candidature, o blockbuster come Wonka con 8. Una curiosità: tra i film non in lingua inglese c’è anche Le otto montagne.
Sono 69 i titoli che hanno ottenuto almeno una menzione in una categoria, il loro numero diminuirà drasticamente quando verranno annunciate le nomination. Per fare un esempio, nel 2023 i candidati a miglior film erano 5.
BAFTA 2024: LE SHORTLIST
Miglior film
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Miglior film inglese
- All of Us Strangers
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- The Deepest Breath
- The Great Escaper
- How to Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- One Life
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Tetris
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Miglior esordio per un regista, sceneggiatore o produttore inglese
- Blue Bag Life
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Earth Mama
- The End We Start From
- How To Have Sex
- If the Streets Were on Fire
- Is There Anybody Out There?
- Polite Society
- Rye Lane
- Scrapper
Miglior film non in lingua inglese
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Boy And The Heron
- The Eight Mountains
- Fallen Leaves
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Teachers’ Lounge
- The Zone of Interest
Miglior documentario
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- The Deepest Breath
- High & Low – John Galliano
- Little Richard: I Am Everything
- Mad About The Boy: The Noël Coward Story
- The Pigeon Tunnel
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- Wham!
Miglior film d’animazione
- The Boy And The Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Miglior regista
- Anatomy of a Fall
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- The Zone of Interest
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
- Air
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
Miglior sceneggiatura adattata
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
- Dumb Money
- The Killer
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Migliore attrice
- Annette Bening NYAD
- Carey Mulligan Maestro
- Emma Stone Poor Things
- Fantasia Barrino The Color Purple
- Greta Lee Past Lives
- Lily Gladstone Killers of The Flower Moon
- Margot Robbie Barbie
- Mia McKenna-Bruce How to Have Sex
- Sandra Hüller Anatomy of a Fall
- Vivian Oparah Rye Lane
Miglior attore
- Andrew Scott All of Us Strangers
- Barry Keoghan Saltburn
- Bradley Cooper Maestro
- Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer
- Colman Domingo Rustin
- George MacKay Femme
- Jeffrey Wright American Fiction
- Leonardo DiCaprio Killers of The Flower Moon
- Paul Giamatti The Holdovers
- Teo Yoo Past Lives
Migliore attrice non protagonista
- America Ferrera Barbie
- Cara Jade Myers Killers of The Flower Moon
- Claire Foy All of Us Strangers
- Danielle Brooks The Color Purple
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt Oppenheimer
- Jodie Foster NYAD
- Julianne Moore May December
- Rosamund Pike Saltburn
- Sandra Hüller The Zone of Interest
Miglior attore non protagonista
- Anthony Hopkins One Life
- Ben Whishaw Passages
- Dominic Sessa The Holdovers
- Jacob Elordi Saltburn
- Jamie Bell All of Us Strangers
- Mark Ruffalo Poor Things
- Paul Mescal All of Us Strangers
- Robert De Niro Killers of The Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling Barbie
Miglior casting
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- How to Have Sex
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
Miglior fotografia
- Barbie
- The Creator
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- The Zone of Interest
Migliori costumi
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Wonka
Miglior montaggio
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- The Zone of Interest
Miglior trucco e parrucco
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Golda
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
- Wonka
Miglior colonna sonora
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Wonka
Migliori scenografie
- Asteroid City
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Migliori effetti visivi
- Barbie
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Wonka
Miglior sonoro
- Barbie
- Ferrari
- Killers of The Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Miglior corto animato inglese
- Crab Day
- Sweet Like Lemons
- The Smeds and The Smoos
- Visible Mending
- Wild Summon
- World to Roam
Miglior corto inglese
- Essex Girls
- Festival of Slaps
- Finding Alaa
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster
- Jill, Uncredited
- Mighty Penguins
- The One Note Man
- Such A Lovely Day
- Yellow
Fonte: BAFTA
