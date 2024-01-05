Mancano due settimane all’annuncio delle nomination dei BAFTA, i premi assegnati dai 6700 membri della British Adacemy of Film and Television Arts e che vanno a riconoscere i meriti dell’industria cinematografica inglese (che come sempre include anche produzioni americane). Le candidature verranno annunciate il 18 gennaio, cinque giorni prima delle nomination agli Oscar, ma oggi sono state rivelate le liste dei film candidabili nelle varie categorie. Si tratta di shortlist simili a quelle diffuse dagli Oscar, ma per tutte e 24 le categorie, e ci permettono di dare uno sguardo ai film che stanno emergendo nella corsa ai premi che condurrà, appunto, agli Oscar.

La nuova fase di votazioni inizierà oggi e proseguirà fino al 12 gennaio, mentre la cerimonia di premiazione si terrà il 18 febbraio, su conduzione di David Tennant.

Inutile dire che Barbie, Oppenheimer e Killers of the Flower Moon dominano su tutti gli altri film comparendo in ben 15 categorie, seguiti da Povere creature in 14, Maestro in 12 e Saltburn in 11. Si fanno notare però anche pellicole britanniche viste ai festival come Estranei e La zona d’interesse, con 10 candidature, o blockbuster come Wonka con 8. Una curiosità: tra i film non in lingua inglese c’è anche Le otto montagne.

Sono 69 i titoli che hanno ottenuto almeno una menzione in una categoria, il loro numero diminuirà drasticamente quando verranno annunciate le nomination. Per fare un esempio, nel 2023 i candidati a miglior film erano 5.

BAFTA 2024: LE SHORTLIST

Miglior film

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Miglior film inglese

All of Us Strangers

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

The Deepest Breath

The Great Escaper

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

One Life

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Tetris

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Miglior esordio per un regista, sceneggiatore o produttore inglese

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama

The End We Start From

How To Have Sex

If the Streets Were on Fire

Is There Anybody Out There?

Polite Society

Rye Lane

Scrapper

Miglior film non in lingua inglese

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

The Boy And The Heron

The Eight Mountains

Fallen Leaves

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Miglior documentario

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

The Deepest Breath

High & Low – John Galliano

Little Richard: I Am Everything

Mad About The Boy: The Noël Coward Story

The Pigeon Tunnel

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

Miglior film d’animazione

The Boy And The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Miglior regista

Anatomy of a Fall

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Priscilla

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

The Zone of Interest

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Air

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Miglior sceneggiatura adattata

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Dumb Money

The Killer

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Migliore attrice

Annette Bening NYAD

Carey Mulligan Maestro

Emma Stone Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino The Color Purple

Greta Lee Past Lives

Lily Gladstone Killers of The Flower Moon

Margot Robbie Barbie

Mia McKenna-Bruce How to Have Sex

Sandra Hüller Anatomy of a Fall

Vivian Oparah Rye Lane

Miglior attore

Andrew Scott All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan Saltburn

Bradley Cooper Maestro

Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo Rustin

George MacKay Femme

Jeffrey Wright American Fiction

Leonardo DiCaprio Killers of The Flower Moon

Paul Giamatti The Holdovers

Teo Yoo Past Lives

Migliore attrice non protagonista

America Ferrera Barbie

Cara Jade Myers Killers of The Flower Moon

Claire Foy All of Us Strangers

Danielle Brooks The Color Purple

Da’Vine Joy Randolph The Holdovers

Emily Blunt Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster NYAD

Julianne Moore May December

Rosamund Pike Saltburn

Sandra Hüller The Zone of Interest

Miglior attore non protagonista

Anthony Hopkins One Life

Ben Whishaw Passages

Dominic Sessa The Holdovers

Jacob Elordi Saltburn

Jamie Bell All of Us Strangers

Mark Ruffalo Poor Things

Paul Mescal All of Us Strangers

Robert De Niro Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling Barbie

Miglior casting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Saltburn

Scrapper

Miglior fotografia

Barbie

The Creator

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

The Zone of Interest

Migliori costumi

Asteroid City

Barbie

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Wonka

Miglior montaggio

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

The Zone of Interest

Miglior trucco e parrucco

Barbie

Ferrari

Golda

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Wonka

Miglior colonna sonora

American Fiction

Barbie

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Wonka

Migliori scenografie

Asteroid City

Barbie

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Migliori effetti visivi

Barbie

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Wonka

Miglior sonoro

Barbie

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Miglior corto animato inglese

Crab Day

Sweet Like Lemons

The Smeds and The Smoos

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

World to Roam

Miglior corto inglese

Essex Girls

Festival of Slaps

Finding Alaa

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Jill, Uncredited

Mighty Penguins

The One Note Man

Such A Lovely Day

Yellow

Fonte: BAFTA

