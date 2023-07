A new set video for 'CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD' shows multiple police cars outside the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC.

Crash pads were present at the location.

See more images inside: https://t.co/GPNAtxnjux pic.twitter.com/Jr9UPfjm03

— MCU – CoveredGeekly (@MCU_Covered) June 29, 2023