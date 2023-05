Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 CONCEPT ART! The fun part of concept art is exploring the possibilities. This was one of my 1st passes at High Evolutionary many years ago during preproduction. Much fun was had in these explorations#highevolutionary #guardiansofthegalaxyvol3 pic.twitter.com/FtwHWhzzhu

— Andy Park (@andyparkart) May 25, 2023