Sam Raimi includes Bruce Campbell in most of his movies

Nolan has included Cillian Murphy in 6 & Michael Caine in 8

Scorsese included Leo in 6 & DeNiro in 10

If you’re mad about James Gunn including his friends or family in his movies, I beg you to watch more movies.

— Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) April 30, 2023