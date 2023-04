.@jackblack's "Peaches," from @supermariomovie, debuts at No. 83 on this week's #Hot100.

It's his first career solo song to appear on the chart.

He previously charted with "The Pick of Destiny" in 2006 as a member of @tenaciousd (No. 78 peak).

