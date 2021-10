James Gunn sulla volta che Dave Bautista prese le difese di una componente della troupe

That wrap party was fun! My primary memory was when a crew member was harassing one of our stand-ins & @seangunn was protecting her & the guy got pushy with Sean & @DaveBautista tapped the harasser’s chest & he FLEW ACROSS THE ROOM because Dave actually has real-life superpowers! https://t.co/FbDSMNUgBy

