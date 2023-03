John Wick 4: le prime reazioni della stampa preannunciano “il migliore film della saga”

#JohnWick4 absolutely rocks, start to finish. Keanu Reeves finds new ways to impress with stunning action and surrounds himself by incredible franchise newcomers.

Chapters 1-3 world-built and Chapter 4 could run with all of it.

An epic big screen blast. CINEMA! pic.twitter.com/KUo69tIQys

— The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) March 6, 2023