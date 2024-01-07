È Past Lives di Celine Song a vincere il premio come miglior film della National Society of Film Critics, la cui 58 esima edizione si è svolta ieri sera. L’associazione è composta da 60 critici che lavorano sulle principali testate nazionali americane, tra cui il Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, New Yorker, Variety eccetera. Il film con Greta Lee e Teo Yoo, già vincitore di diversi altri premi annuali della critica, uscirà in Italia a febbraio.

Andrew Scott ha vinto il premio come miglior attore in Estranei, mentre Charles Melton ha ottenuto quello per il miglior attore non protagonista per May December. Sandra Hüller (Anatomia di una caduta + La zona d’interesse) e Da’Vine Joy Randolph hanno ottenuto i premi come migliore attrice e migliore attrice non protagonista.

Storicamente, i vincitori del premio come miglior film alla NSFC portano a casa la nomination come miglior film all’Oscar: sarà interessante capire se il film di Song (che è una regista esordiente) arriverà a un simile riconoscimento. Intanto, è candidato in numerose categorie (tra cui miglior film drammatico) ai Golden Globes che si terranno stanotte.

NATIONAL SOCIETY OF FILM CRITICS: TUTTI I VINCITORI

Best Picture: “Past Lives”

Runner-up: “The Zone of Interest” | “Oppenheimer”

Runner-up: “The Zone of Interest” | “Oppenheimer” Best Screenplay: Samy Burch, “May December”

Runner-up: Celine Song, “Past Lives” | David Heminson, “The Holdovers”

Runner-up: Celine Song, “Past Lives” | David Heminson, “The Holdovers” Best Actor: Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

Runner-up: Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction” | Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Runner-up: Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction” | Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” Best Supporting Actor: Charles Melton, “May December”

Runner-up: Robert Downey, Jr., “Oppenheimer”| Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December” Runner-up: Robert Downey, Jr., “Oppenheimer”| Ryan Gosling, “Barbie” Best Cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Runner-up: Łukasz Żal, “The Zone of Interest” | Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”

Runner-up: Łukasz Żal, “The Zone of Interest” | Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer” Best Actress: Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall” and “The Zone of Interest”

Runner-up: Emma Stone, “Poor Things” | Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Runner-up: Emma Stone, “Poor Things” | Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Runner-up: Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari” | Rachel McAdams, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret”

Runner-up: Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari” | Rachel McAdams, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” Best Experimental Film: Jean Luc-Godard’s “Trailer of a Film That Will Never Exist: Phony Wars”

Film Heritage Award: Criterion Channel

Film Heritage Award: Facets, Kim’s Video, Scarecrow Video and Vidiots

Special Citation for a Film Awaiting U.S. Distribution: Victor Erice’s “Close Your Eyes”

Fonte: NSFC

