Ecco tutte le nomination ai Golden Globe Awards, la cui 81esima edizione si terrà il 7 gennaio, trasmessa negli USA dalla CBS e in streaming da Paramount+.

A guidare le candidature sul fronte cinematografico troviamo Barbie (nove, di cui tre sono canzoni), mentre su quello televisivo domina l’ultima stagione di Succession (nove). Otto nomination per Oppenheimer, sette per Killers of the Flower Moon e Povere creature. C’è anche l’Italia con Io capitano, candidato come miglior film internazionale.

Ricordiamo che per lungo tempo i Globe sono rimasti senza un canale televisivo che li trasmettesse dopo il forfait della NBC, che non ha voluto più pagare gli oltre 60 milioni di dollari di diritti dopo che l’organizzazione HFPA è stata travolta dagli scandali nel 2021. Nel 2023 la cerimonia non è andata in onda, mentre la prossima sarà trasmessa dalla CBS (che pare abbia acquisito i diritti per un quarto del loro valore iniziale). È comunque una ripartenza per il premio, che ora è di proprietà di Eldridge e Dick Clark Productions (quest’ultima è una divisione di Penske Media, l’editore di praticamente tutti i trade di cinema americani tra cui Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Indiewire, Deadline, TVLine). La struttura della “nuova” giuria, però, non è cambiata di molto: è composta sostanzialmente dai giurati storici dell’Hollywood Foreign Press (un centinaio di membri della stampa estera di stanza a Hollywood) e da un nuovo gruppo più diversificato di giornalisti (circa 200).

Tra le novità di quest’edizione segnaliamo due categorie: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement e Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television.

Miglior film drammatico

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“The Zone of Interest” (A24)

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Miglior film musical / commedia

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

“American Fiction” (MGM)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“May December” (Netflix)

“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Miglior regia

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Miglior sceneggiatura

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo – “Rustin”

Barry Keoghan – “Saltburn”

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer”

Andrew Scott – “All of us strangers”

Migliore attrice in un film drammatico

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Migliore attrice in un film musical / commedia

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman – “May December”

Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”

Miglior attore in un film musical / commedia

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”

Matt Damon — “Air”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Miglior attore non protagonista

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”

Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Migliore attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Miglior film internazionale

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) – France

Fallen Leaves (Mubi) – Finland

Io Capitano (Pathe) – Italy

Past Lives (A24) – USA

Society of the Snow (Netflix) – Spain

The Zone of Interest (A23) – UK / USA

Miglior film d’animazione

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Suzume”

“Wish”

Miglior colonna sonora

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”

Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”

Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”

Miglior canzone originale

“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas

“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

Miglior serie drammatica

“1923” (Paramount+)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO)

Miglior serie musical / commedia

“The Bear” (FX)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Barry” (HBO)

Miglior attore in una serie tv drammatica

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin — “Succession”

Jeremy Strong — “Succession”

Brian Cox — “Succession”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Dominic West — “The Crown”

Migliore attrice in una serie tv drammatica

Helen Mirren – “1923”

Bella Ramsey – “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook – “Succession”

Imelda Staunton – “The Crown”

Emma Stone – “The Curse”

Miglior attore in una serie tv musical / commedia

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel – “Shrinking”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear”

Migliore attrice in una serie tv musical / commedia

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie, miniserie, serie antologica o film tv

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie, miniserie, serie antologica o film tv

Elizabeth Debicki – “The Crown”

Abby Elliott – “The Bear”

Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession”

Meryl Streep – “Only Murders in the Building”

Hanna Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Miglior miniserie / film tv / serie antologica

“Beef”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Fargo”

Miglior attore in una miniserie / film tv / serie antologica

Matt Bomer – “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin – “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Jon Hamm – “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson – “Whit House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo – “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun – “Beef”

Migliore attrice in una miniserie / film tv / serie antologica

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong — “Beef”

Nomination per film (2 o più)

Barbie — 9

Oppenheimer — 8

Killers of the Flower Moon — 7

Poor Things — 7

Past Lives — 5

Anatomy of a Fall — 4

Maestro — 4

May December — 4

The Holdovers — 3

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie — 3

The Zone of Interest — 3

Air — 2

American Fiction — 2

The Boy and the Heron — 2

The Color Purple — 2

Fallen Leaves — 2

Nyad — 2

Rustin — 2

Saltburn — 2

Nomination per studio (2 o più)

Netflix — 13

Warner Bros. — 12

A24 — 11

Universal– 11

Searchlight Pictures — 8

Apple Original Films — 7

Amazon MGM Studios — 4

Neon — 4

Sony Pictures Releasing — 4

Focus Features — 3

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures — 3

Gkids — 2

Mubi — 2

Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios — 2

Nomination per serie tv (2 o più)

Succession — 9

The Bear — 5

Only Murders in the Building — 5

The Crown — 4

Beef — 3

Daisy Jones & The Six — 3

Fargo — 3

The Last of Us — 3

Ted Lasso — 3

1923 — 2

Abbott Elementary — 2

Barry — 2

The Diplomat — 2

Fellow Travelers — 2

Jury Duty — 2

Lessons in Chemistry — 2

The Morning Show — 2

Nomination per canale

HBO | Max — 17

Netflix — 15

Apple TV+ — 9

FX — 8

Hulu — 6

Prime Video — 5

Showtime — 4

Paramount+ — 3

ABC — 2

Amazon Freevee — 2

Peacock — 1

Fonte: Sito ufficiale

Classifiche consigliate