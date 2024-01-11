Per la prima volta in 31 edizioni, la Disney è stata totalmente esclusa dalla categoria più importante degli Annie Awards, il premio della categoria degli animatori a Hollywood, ovvero quella del miglior film d’animazione.

Questo include sia Walt Disney Animation Studios che Pixar Animation Studios, nonostante l’anno scorso siano usciti al cinema film come Elemental e Wish. È un segnale importante: in 31 anni, i due studios hanno ottenuto 53 nomination e hanno vinto 18 volte.

Nella categoria, quest’anno, compaiono ben due film giapponesi: Suzume e Il ragazzo e l’airone. Assieme a loro, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Tartarughe Ninja: Caos Mutante e Nimona: quest’ultimo è il film ad avere il maggior numero di candidature, ben nove. Attualmente i favoriti all’Oscar per il miglior film d’animazione sono Spider-Man e Il ragazzo e l’airone.

Queste le nomination di quest’anno:

Miglior film

“Nimona”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Suzume”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”

Miglior film indipendente

“Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia”

“Four Souls of Coyote”

“Robot Dreams”

“The Inventor”

“White Plastic Sky”

Miglior produzione speciale

“Invincible: Atom Eve”

“Shape Island: The Winter Blues”

“Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie”

“The Smeds and The Smoos”

“The Velveteen Rabbit”

Miglior corto

“Carne de Dios”

“Daffy in Wackyland”

“HUMO”

“PINA”

“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Miglior film sponsorizzato

“Video Games” by Tenacious D

Alzheimer’s Research UK ‘Change The Ending’

Laugh Track – The National (featuring Phoebe Bridgers)

Up in smoke

Miglior tv/media – prescolare

“Batwheels,” episode: “To the Batmobile!”

“Ghee Happy,” episode: “Navagraha”

“Playdate with Winnie the Pooh,” episode: “Piglet, Tigger and the Cardboard Box”

“StoryBots: Answer Time,” episode: “Fractions”

“The Creature Cases,” episode: “The Forest Food Bandit”

Miglior tv/media – bambini

“CURSES!” episode: “The Baboon Temple”

“Hilda,” episode: “Chapter 8: The Fairy Isle”

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” episode: “The Beyonder”

“My Dad the Bounty Hunter,” episode: “Bizarre Ride”

“Shape Island,” episode: “105B Square’s Special Place”

Miglior tv/media – adulti

“Big Mouth,” episode: “The International Show”

“Blue Eye Samurai,” episode: “Pilot: Hammerscale”

“Bob’s Burgers,” episode: “Amelia”

“Scavengers Reign,” episode: “The Signal”

“Tomato Kitchen,” episode: “Special Production”

Miglior tv/media – miniserie

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episode: “Enkai”

“Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection,” episode: “Yellowbird”

“Pokémon: Path to the Peak,” episode: 1

Miglior film studentesco

“From The Top,” National Film and Television School

“Kolaj,” Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

“La quête de l’humain,” Gobelins, l’école de l’image

“Quem Salva,” Supinfocom Rubika

“The Little Poet,” California Institute of the Arts

Migliori effetti – TV/Media

“Blue Eye Samurai,” episode: “All Evil Dreams and Angry Words”

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episode: “Moremi”

“Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Sith”

“The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday”

“What If…? Episode 206, ‘What If…Kahhori Reshaped the World?’”

Migliori effetti – film

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Suzume”

“The Peasants”

Miglior character animation – tv/media

“Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake,” episode: “The Winter King”

“Blue Eye Samurai,” episodes 101, 104 and 106

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episodes: “Moremi,” “Surf Sangoma,” “Stardust”

“Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “I Am Your Mother”

“THE AMAZING DIGITAL CIRCUS”: pilot

Miglior character animation – film

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken”

“Suzume”

“The Boy and the Heron”

Miglior character animation – live action

“Ahsoka”

“Cocaine Bear”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“The Little Mermaid”

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

Miglior character animation – videogiochi

“Atomic Heart”

“Hogwarts Legacy”

“Let’s! Revolution!”

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”

“Teslagrad 2”

Miglior character design – tv/media

“Clone High,” episode: “Let’s Try This Again”

“Jessica’s Big Little World,” episode: “Bedtime Routine”

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episode: “You Give Me Heart”

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” episode: 515M-106 (“The Beyonder”)

“Spirit Rangers,” episode: “Water Protectors”

Miglior character design – film



“Elemental”

“Merry Little Batman”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Miglior regia – tv/media

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episode: “Moremi”

“My Dad the Bounty Hunter,” episode: “Bizarre Ride”

“Pokémon Concierge,” episode: #2 “What’s on Your Mind, Psyduck?”

“Scavengers Reign,” episode: “The Fall”

“Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Screecher’s Reach”

Miglior regia – film

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”

Miglior musica – tv/media

“Animaniacs,” episode: “Talladega Mice”

“Babylon 5: The Road Home”

“Pacemaker”

“Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Aau’s Song”

“The Smeds and The Smoos”

Miglior musica – film

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Suzume”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”

Migliori scenografie – tv/media

“Blue Eye Samurai,” episode: “Hammerscale”

“Blue Eye Samurai,” episode: “The Great Fire of 1657”

“Scavengers Reign,” episode: “The Storm”

“Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Sith”

“What If…?” episode: “What if… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?”

Migliori scenografie – film

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”

Migliori storyboard – tv/media

“Craig Before The Creek,” episode: “Craig Before The Creek”

“Fright Krewe,” episode: “The Blood Awakening, Part 1”

“Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” episode: “Never Give Up”

“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight,” episode: “Apok-ta-pokalypse Now, Part II”

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” episode: 515M-107 “Run the Rink”

Migliori storyboard – film

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Suzume”

“The Boy and the Heron”

Miglior doppiaggio – tv/media

Aisha Tyler, “Archer,” episode: “Keys Open Doors”

Vico Ortiz, “Craig Before The Creek,” episode: “Craig Before The Creek”

Diamond White, “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” episode: “Moon Girl Landing”

Dan Stevens, “Solar Opposites,” episode: “The Re-Visibility Bouillabaisse”

Alex Lawther, “The Velveteen Rabbit”

Miglior doppiaggio – film

David Hornsby, “Merry Little Batman”

Tresi Gazal, “Migration”

Chloë Grace Moretz, “Nimona”

Hokuto Matsumura, “Suzume”

Jack Black, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

Miglior sceneggiatura – tv/media

“Blue Eye Samurai,” episode 105: “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride”

“Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection,” episode: “Yellowbird”

“Rock Paper Scissors,” episode: “Birthday Police”

“Rosie’s Rules,” episode: “Time Trouble”

“Scavengers Reign,” episode: “The Reunion”

Miglior sceneggiatura – film

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Suzume”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

“The Boy and the Heron”

Miglior montaggio – tv/media

“Blue Eye Samurai,” episode 105: “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride”

“Hilda,” episode: “Chapter 6: The Forgotten Lake”

“I Am Groot,” episode: “Groot’s Snow Day”

“Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Screecher’s Reach”

“The Legend of Vox Machina,” episode: “The Sunken Tomb”

Miglior montaggio – film

“Elemental”

“Leo”

“Nimona”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

