Per la prima volta in 31 edizioni, la Disney è stata totalmente esclusa dalla categoria più importante degli Annie Awards, il premio della categoria degli animatori a Hollywood, ovvero quella del miglior film d’animazione.

Questo include sia Walt Disney Animation Studios che Pixar Animation Studios, nonostante l’anno scorso siano usciti al cinema film come Elemental e Wish. È un segnale importante: in 31 anni, i due studios hanno ottenuto 53 nomination e hanno vinto 18 volte.

Nella categoria, quest’anno, compaiono ben due film giapponesi: Suzume e Il ragazzo e l’airone. Assieme a loro, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Tartarughe Ninja: Caos Mutante e Nimona: quest’ultimo è il film ad avere il maggior numero di candidature, ben nove. Attualmente i favoriti all’Oscar per il miglior film d’animazione sono Spider-Man e Il ragazzo e l’airone.

Queste le nomination di quest’anno:

Miglior film

  • “Nimona”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “Suzume”
  • “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
  • “The Boy and the Heron”

Miglior film indipendente

  • “Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia”
  • “Four Souls of Coyote”
  • “Robot Dreams”
  • “The Inventor”
  • “White Plastic Sky”

Miglior produzione speciale

  • “Invincible: Atom Eve”
  • “Shape Island: The Winter Blues”
  • “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie”
  • “The Smeds and The Smoos”
  • “The Velveteen Rabbit”

Miglior corto

  • “Carne de Dios”
  • “Daffy in Wackyland”
  • “HUMO”
  • “PINA”
  • “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Miglior film sponsorizzato

“Video Games” by Tenacious D
Alzheimer’s Research UK ‘Change The Ending’
Laugh Track – The National (featuring Phoebe Bridgers)
Up in smoke

Miglior tv/media – prescolare

  • “Batwheels,” episode: “To the Batmobile!”
  • “Ghee Happy,” episode: “Navagraha”
  • “Playdate with Winnie the Pooh,” episode: “Piglet, Tigger and the Cardboard Box”
  • “StoryBots: Answer Time,” episode: “Fractions”
  • “The Creature Cases,” episode: “The Forest Food Bandit”

Miglior tv/media – bambini

  • “CURSES!” episode: “The Baboon Temple”
  • “Hilda,” episode: “Chapter 8: The Fairy Isle”
  • “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” episode: “The Beyonder”
  • “My Dad the Bounty Hunter,” episode: “Bizarre Ride”
  • “Shape Island,” episode: “105B Square’s Special Place”

Miglior tv/media – adulti

  • “Big Mouth,” episode: “The International Show”
  • “Blue Eye Samurai,” episode: “Pilot: Hammerscale”
  • “Bob’s Burgers,” episode: “Amelia”
  • “Scavengers Reign,” episode: “The Signal”
  • “Tomato Kitchen,” episode: “Special Production”

Miglior tv/media – miniserie

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episode: “Enkai”
“Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection,” episode: “Yellowbird”
“Pokémon: Path to the Peak,” episode: 1

Miglior film studentesco

  • “From The Top,” National Film and Television School
  • “Kolaj,” Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH
  • “La quête de l’humain,” Gobelins, l’école de l’image
  • “Quem Salva,” Supinfocom Rubika
  • “The Little Poet,” California Institute of the Arts

Migliori effetti – TV/Media

  • “Blue Eye Samurai,” episode: “All Evil Dreams and Angry Words”
  • “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episode: “Moremi”
  • “Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Sith”
  • “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday”
  • “What If…? Episode 206, ‘What If…Kahhori Reshaped the World?’”

Migliori effetti – film

  • “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”
  • “Elemental”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “Suzume”
  • “The Peasants”

Miglior character animation – tv/media

  • “Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake,” episode: “The Winter King”
  • “Blue Eye Samurai,” episodes 101, 104 and 106
  • “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episodes: “Moremi,” “Surf Sangoma,” “Stardust”
  • “Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “I Am Your Mother”
  • “THE AMAZING DIGITAL CIRCUS”: pilot

Miglior character animation – film

  • “Elemental”
  • “Nimona”
  • “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken”
  • “Suzume”
  • “The Boy and the Heron”

Miglior character animation – live action

  • “Ahsoka”
  • “Cocaine Bear”
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
  • “The Little Mermaid”
  • “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

Miglior character animation – videogiochi

  • “Atomic Heart”
  • “Hogwarts Legacy”
  • “Let’s! Revolution!”
  • “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”
  • “Teslagrad 2”

Miglior character design – tv/media

  • “Clone High,” episode: “Let’s Try This Again”
  • “Jessica’s Big Little World,” episode: “Bedtime Routine”
  • “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episode: “You Give Me Heart”
  • “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” episode: 515M-106 (“The Beyonder”)
  • “Spirit Rangers,” episode: “Water Protectors”

Miglior character design – film

  • “Elemental”
  • “Merry Little Batman”
  • “Nimona”
  • “Robot Dreams”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Miglior regia – tv/media

  • “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episode: “Moremi”
  • “My Dad the Bounty Hunter,” episode: “Bizarre Ride”
  • “Pokémon Concierge,” episode: #2 “What’s on Your Mind, Psyduck?”
  • “Scavengers Reign,” episode: “The Fall”
  • “Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Screecher’s Reach”

Miglior regia – film

  • “Nimona”
  • “Robot Dreams”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
  • “The Boy and the Heron”

Miglior musica – tv/media

  • “Animaniacs,” episode: “Talladega Mice”
  • “Babylon 5: The Road Home”
  • “Pacemaker”
  • “Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Aau’s Song”
  • “The Smeds and The Smoos”

Miglior musica – film

  • “Elemental”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “Suzume”
  • “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
  • “The Boy and the Heron”

Migliori scenografie – tv/media

  • “Blue Eye Samurai,” episode: “Hammerscale”
  • “Blue Eye Samurai,” episode: “The Great Fire of 1657”
  • “Scavengers Reign,” episode: “The Storm”
  • “Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Sith”
  • “What If…?” episode: “What if… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?”

Migliori scenografie – film

  • “Elemental”
  • “Nimona”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
  • “The Boy and the Heron”

Migliori storyboard – tv/media

  • “Craig Before The Creek,” episode: “Craig Before The Creek”
  • “Fright Krewe,” episode: “The Blood Awakening, Part 1”
  • “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” episode: “Never Give Up”
  • “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight,” episode: “Apok-ta-pokalypse Now, Part II”
  • “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” episode: 515M-107 “Run the Rink”

Migliori storyboard – film

  • “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”
  • “Nimona”
  • “Robot Dreams”
  • “Suzume”
  • “The Boy and the Heron”

Miglior doppiaggio – tv/media

  • Aisha Tyler, “Archer,” episode: “Keys Open Doors”
  • Vico Ortiz, “Craig Before The Creek,” episode: “Craig Before The Creek”
  • Diamond White, “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” episode: “Moon Girl Landing”
  • Dan Stevens, “Solar Opposites,” episode: “The Re-Visibility Bouillabaisse”
  • Alex Lawther, “The Velveteen Rabbit”

Miglior doppiaggio – film

  • David Hornsby, “Merry Little Batman”
  • Tresi Gazal, “Migration”
  • Chloë Grace Moretz, “Nimona”
  • Hokuto Matsumura, “Suzume”
  • Jack Black, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

Miglior sceneggiatura – tv/media

  • “Blue Eye Samurai,” episode 105: “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride”
  • “Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection,” episode: “Yellowbird”
  • “Rock Paper Scissors,” episode: “Birthday Police”
  • “Rosie’s Rules,” episode: “Time Trouble”
  • “Scavengers Reign,” episode: “The Reunion”

Miglior sceneggiatura – film

  • “Nimona”
  • “Robot Dreams”
  • “Suzume”
  • “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
  • “The Boy and the Heron”

Miglior montaggio – tv/media

  • “Blue Eye Samurai,” episode 105: “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride”
  • “Hilda,” episode: “Chapter 6: The Forgotten Lake”
  • “I Am Groot,” episode: “Groot’s Snow Day”
  • “Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Screecher’s Reach”
  • “The Legend of Vox Machina,” episode: “The Sunken Tomb”

Miglior montaggio – film

  • “Elemental”
  • “Leo”
  • “Nimona”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
  • “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

