Per la prima volta in 31 edizioni, la Disney è stata totalmente esclusa dalla categoria più importante degli Annie Awards, il premio della categoria degli animatori a Hollywood, ovvero quella del miglior film d’animazione.
Questo include sia Walt Disney Animation Studios che Pixar Animation Studios, nonostante l’anno scorso siano usciti al cinema film come Elemental e Wish. È un segnale importante: in 31 anni, i due studios hanno ottenuto 53 nomination e hanno vinto 18 volte.
Nella categoria, quest’anno, compaiono ben due film giapponesi: Suzume e Il ragazzo e l’airone. Assieme a loro, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Tartarughe Ninja: Caos Mutante e Nimona: quest’ultimo è il film ad avere il maggior numero di candidature, ben nove. Attualmente i favoriti all’Oscar per il miglior film d’animazione sono Spider-Man e Il ragazzo e l’airone.
Queste le nomination di quest’anno:
Miglior film
- “Nimona”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “Suzume”
- “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
- “The Boy and the Heron”
Miglior film indipendente
- “Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia”
- “Four Souls of Coyote”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “The Inventor”
- “White Plastic Sky”
Miglior produzione speciale
- “Invincible: Atom Eve”
- “Shape Island: The Winter Blues”
- “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie”
- “The Smeds and The Smoos”
- “The Velveteen Rabbit”
Miglior corto
- “Carne de Dios”
- “Daffy in Wackyland”
- “HUMO”
- “PINA”
- “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Miglior film sponsorizzato
“Video Games” by Tenacious D
Alzheimer’s Research UK ‘Change The Ending’
Laugh Track – The National (featuring Phoebe Bridgers)
Up in smoke
Miglior tv/media – prescolare
- “Batwheels,” episode: “To the Batmobile!”
- “Ghee Happy,” episode: “Navagraha”
- “Playdate with Winnie the Pooh,” episode: “Piglet, Tigger and the Cardboard Box”
- “StoryBots: Answer Time,” episode: “Fractions”
- “The Creature Cases,” episode: “The Forest Food Bandit”
Miglior tv/media – bambini
- “CURSES!” episode: “The Baboon Temple”
- “Hilda,” episode: “Chapter 8: The Fairy Isle”
- “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” episode: “The Beyonder”
- “My Dad the Bounty Hunter,” episode: “Bizarre Ride”
- “Shape Island,” episode: “105B Square’s Special Place”
Miglior tv/media – adulti
- “Big Mouth,” episode: “The International Show”
- “Blue Eye Samurai,” episode: “Pilot: Hammerscale”
- “Bob’s Burgers,” episode: “Amelia”
- “Scavengers Reign,” episode: “The Signal”
- “Tomato Kitchen,” episode: “Special Production”
Miglior tv/media – miniserie
“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episode: “Enkai”
“Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection,” episode: “Yellowbird”
“Pokémon: Path to the Peak,” episode: 1
Miglior film studentesco
- “From The Top,” National Film and Television School
- “Kolaj,” Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH
- “La quête de l’humain,” Gobelins, l’école de l’image
- “Quem Salva,” Supinfocom Rubika
- “The Little Poet,” California Institute of the Arts
Migliori effetti – TV/Media
- “Blue Eye Samurai,” episode: “All Evil Dreams and Angry Words”
- “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episode: “Moremi”
- “Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Sith”
- “The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday”
- “What If…? Episode 206, ‘What If…Kahhori Reshaped the World?’”
Migliori effetti – film
- “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”
- “Elemental”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “Suzume”
- “The Peasants”
Miglior character animation – tv/media
- “Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake,” episode: “The Winter King”
- “Blue Eye Samurai,” episodes 101, 104 and 106
- “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episodes: “Moremi,” “Surf Sangoma,” “Stardust”
- “Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “I Am Your Mother”
- “THE AMAZING DIGITAL CIRCUS”: pilot
Miglior character animation – film
- “Elemental”
- “Nimona”
- “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken”
- “Suzume”
- “The Boy and the Heron”
Miglior character animation – live action
- “Ahsoka”
- “Cocaine Bear”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
- “The Little Mermaid”
- “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”
Miglior character animation – videogiochi
- “Atomic Heart”
- “Hogwarts Legacy”
- “Let’s! Revolution!”
- “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”
- “Teslagrad 2”
Miglior character design – tv/media
- “Clone High,” episode: “Let’s Try This Again”
- “Jessica’s Big Little World,” episode: “Bedtime Routine”
- “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episode: “You Give Me Heart”
- “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” episode: 515M-106 (“The Beyonder”)
- “Spirit Rangers,” episode: “Water Protectors”
Miglior character design – film
- “Elemental”
- “Merry Little Batman”
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Miglior regia – tv/media
- “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,” episode: “Moremi”
- “My Dad the Bounty Hunter,” episode: “Bizarre Ride”
- “Pokémon Concierge,” episode: #2 “What’s on Your Mind, Psyduck?”
- “Scavengers Reign,” episode: “The Fall”
- “Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Screecher’s Reach”
Miglior regia – film
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
- “The Boy and the Heron”
Miglior musica – tv/media
- “Animaniacs,” episode: “Talladega Mice”
- “Babylon 5: The Road Home”
- “Pacemaker”
- “Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Aau’s Song”
- “The Smeds and The Smoos”
Miglior musica – film
- “Elemental”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “Suzume”
- “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
- “The Boy and the Heron”
Migliori scenografie – tv/media
- “Blue Eye Samurai,” episode: “Hammerscale”
- “Blue Eye Samurai,” episode: “The Great Fire of 1657”
- “Scavengers Reign,” episode: “The Storm”
- “Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Sith”
- “What If…?” episode: “What if… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?”
Migliori scenografie – film
- “Elemental”
- “Nimona”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
- “The Boy and the Heron”
Migliori storyboard – tv/media
- “Craig Before The Creek,” episode: “Craig Before The Creek”
- “Fright Krewe,” episode: “The Blood Awakening, Part 1”
- “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” episode: “Never Give Up”
- “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight,” episode: “Apok-ta-pokalypse Now, Part II”
- “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” episode: 515M-107 “Run the Rink”
Migliori storyboard – film
- “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Suzume”
- “The Boy and the Heron”
Miglior doppiaggio – tv/media
- Aisha Tyler, “Archer,” episode: “Keys Open Doors”
- Vico Ortiz, “Craig Before The Creek,” episode: “Craig Before The Creek”
- Diamond White, “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” episode: “Moon Girl Landing”
- Dan Stevens, “Solar Opposites,” episode: “The Re-Visibility Bouillabaisse”
- Alex Lawther, “The Velveteen Rabbit”
Miglior doppiaggio – film
- David Hornsby, “Merry Little Batman”
- Tresi Gazal, “Migration”
- Chloë Grace Moretz, “Nimona”
- Hokuto Matsumura, “Suzume”
- Jack Black, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
Miglior sceneggiatura – tv/media
- “Blue Eye Samurai,” episode 105: “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride”
- “Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection,” episode: “Yellowbird”
- “Rock Paper Scissors,” episode: “Birthday Police”
- “Rosie’s Rules,” episode: “Time Trouble”
- “Scavengers Reign,” episode: “The Reunion”
Miglior sceneggiatura – film
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Suzume”
- “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
- “The Boy and the Heron”
Miglior montaggio – tv/media
- “Blue Eye Samurai,” episode 105: “The Tale of the Ronin and the Bride”
- “Hilda,” episode: “Chapter 6: The Forgotten Lake”
- “I Am Groot,” episode: “Groot’s Snow Day”
- “Star Wars: Visions,” episode: “Screecher’s Reach”
- “The Legend of Vox Machina,” episode: “The Sunken Tomb”
Miglior montaggio – film
- “Elemental”
- “Leo”
- “Nimona”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
