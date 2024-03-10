Come ogni anno, seguiamo in diretta la cerimonia degli Oscar, trasmessa in diretta da Rai 1 e da noi commentata in diretta su Twitch e YouTube.
A condurre la cerimonia dal palco del Dolby Theatre di Hollywood Jimmy Kimmel, mentre in Italia la conduzione è affidata ad Alberto Matano.
Oscar 2024: tutti i vincitori
La lista è in aggiornamento a partire da mezzanotte: i vincitori sono evidenziati con il carattere sottolineato.
Miglior film
- “American Fiction” Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers
- “Anatomia di una caduta“ Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers
- “Barbie“ David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers
- “The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita“ Mark Johnson, Producer
- “Killers of the Flower Moon“ Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers
- “Maestro“ Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
- “Oppenheimer“ Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers
- “Past Lives“ David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers
- “Povere creature!“ Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers
- “La zona d’interesse“ James Wilson, Producer
Migliore regia
- “Anatomia di una caduta” Justine Triet
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” Martin Scorsese
- “Oppenheimer” Christopher Nolan
- “Povere creature!” Yorgos Lanthimos
- “La zona d’interesse” Jonathan Glazer
Migliore attore protagonista
- Bradley Cooper in “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo in “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti in “The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita”
- Cillian Murphy in “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright in “American Fiction”
Migliore attrice protagonista
- Annette Bening in “Nyad – Oltre l’oceano“
- Lily Gladstone in “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller in “Anatomia di una caduta”
- Carey Mulligan in “Maestro”
- Emma Stone in “Povere creature!”
Migliore attrice non protagonista
- Emily Blunt in “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks in “Il colore viola”
- America Ferrera in “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster in “Nyad – oltre l’oceano”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph in “The Holdovers – lezioni di vita”
Migliore attore non protagonista
- Sterling K. Brown in “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro in “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr. in “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling in “Barbie”
- Mark Ruffalo in “Povere creature!”
Migliore sceneggiatura originale
- “Anatomia di una caduta” Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
- “The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita” Written by David Hemingson
- “Maestro” Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
- “May December” Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
- “Past Lives” Written by Celine Song
Migliore sceneggiatura non originale
- “American Fiction” Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson
- “Barbie” Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
- “Oppenheimer” Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan
- “Povere creature!” Screenplay by Tony McNamara
- “La zona d’interesse” Written by Jonathan Glazer
Miglior film internazionale
- “Io Capitano” Italia
- “Perfect Days” Giappone
- “La società della neve” Spagna
- “The Teachers’ Lounge” Germania
- “La zona d’interesse” Regno unito
Miglior film d’animazione
- “Il ragazzo e l’airone” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
- “Elemental” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
- “Nimona” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
- “Robot Dreams” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal
Migliore fotografia
- “El Conde” Edward Lachman
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” Rodrigo Prieto
- “Maestro” Matthew Libatique
- “Oppenheimer” Hoyte van Hoytema
- “Povere creature!” Robbie Ryan
Migliore scenografia
- “Barbie” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
- “Napoleon” Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff
- “Oppenheimer” Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman
- “Povere creature!“ Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
Miglior montaggio
- “Anatomia di una caduta” Laurent Sénéchal
- “The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita” Kevin Tent
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” Thelma Schoonmaker
- “Oppenheimer” Jennifer Lame
- “Povere creature!“ Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Migliore colonna sonora
- “American Fiction” Laura Karpman
- “Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino” John Williams
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robbie Robertson
- “Oppenheimer” Ludwig Göransson
- “Povere creature!“ Jerskin Fendrix
Migliore canzone
- “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
- “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Music and Lyric by Scott George
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Migliori effetti visivi
- “The Creator” Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
- “Godzilla Minus One” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima
- “Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3” Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parte Uno” Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
- “Napoleon” Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould
Miglior sonoro
- “The Creator” Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
- “Maestro” Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parte Uno” Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
- “Oppenheimer” Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell
- “La zona d’interesse” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
Migliori costumi
- “Barbie” Jacqueline Durran
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” Jacqueline West
- “Napoleon” Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
- “Oppenheimer” Ellen Mirojnick
- “Povere creature!“ Holly Waddington
Miglior trucco e acconciatura
- “Golda” Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
- “Maestro” Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
- “Oppenheimer” Luisa Abel
- “Povere creature!“ Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
- “La società della neve” Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé
Miglior documentario
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
- “The Eternal Memory” Nominees to be determined
- “Four Daughters” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
- “To Kill a Tiger” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
- “20 Days in Mariupol” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
Miglior cortometraggio documentario
- “The ABCs of Book Banning” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
- “The Barber of Little Rock” John Hoffman and Christine Turner
- “Island in Between” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
- “The Last Repair Shop” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Miglior cortometraggio
- “The After” Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
- “Invincible” Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
- “Knight of Fortune” Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
- “Red, White and Blue” Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
- “La meravigliosa storia di Henry Sugar” Wes Anderson and Steven Rales
Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione
- “Letter to a Pig” Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
- “Ninety-Five Senses” Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
- “Our Uniform” Yegane Moghaddam
- “Pachyderme” Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
- “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” Dave Mullins and Brad Booker
Oscar 2024: i vincitori per numero di premi
- Povere Creature! – 3
- American Fiction – 1
- Anatomia di una caduta – 1
- The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita – 1
- Il ragazzo e l’airone – 1
