Come ogni anno, seguiamo in diretta la cerimonia degli Oscar, trasmessa in diretta da Rai 1 e da noi commentata in diretta su Twitch e YouTube.

A condurre la cerimonia dal palco del Dolby Theatre di Hollywood Jimmy Kimmel, mentre in Italia la conduzione è affidata ad Alberto Matano.

Oscar 2024: tutti i vincitori

La lista è in aggiornamento a partire da mezzanotte: i vincitori sono evidenziati con il carattere sottolineato.

Miglior film

  • American Fiction Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers
  • Anatomia di una caduta Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers
  • Barbie David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers
  • The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita Mark Johnson, Producer
  • Killers of the Flower Moon Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers
  • Maestro Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers
  • Oppenheimer Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers
  • Past Lives David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers
  • Povere creature! Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers
  • La zona d’interesse James Wilson, Producer

Migliore regia

  • “Anatomia di una caduta” Justine Triet
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” Martin Scorsese
  • “Oppenheimer” Christopher Nolan
  • “Povere creature!” Yorgos Lanthimos
  • “La zona d’interesse” Jonathan Glazer

Migliore attore protagonista

  • Bradley Cooper in “Maestro”
  • Colman Domingo in “Rustin”
  • Paul Giamatti in “The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita”
  • Cillian Murphy in “Oppenheimer”
  • Jeffrey Wright in “American Fiction”

Migliore attrice protagonista

  • Annette Bening in “Nyad – Oltre l’oceano“
  • Lily Gladstone in “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Sandra Hüller in “Anatomia di una caduta”
  • Carey Mulligan in “Maestro”
  • Emma Stone in “Povere creature!”

Migliore attrice non protagonista

  • Emily Blunt in “Oppenheimer”
  • Danielle Brooks in “Il colore viola”
  • America Ferrera in “Barbie”
  • Jodie Foster in “Nyad – oltre l’oceano”
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph in “The Holdovers – lezioni di vita”

Migliore attore non protagonista

  • Sterling K. Brown in “American Fiction”
  • Robert De Niro in “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Robert Downey Jr. in “Oppenheimer”
  • Ryan Gosling in “Barbie”
  • Mark Ruffalo in “Povere creature!”

Migliore sceneggiatura originale

  • “Anatomia di una caduta” Screenplay – Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
  • “The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita” Written by David Hemingson
  • “Maestro” Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer
  • “May December” Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik
  • “Past Lives” Written by Celine Song

Migliore sceneggiatura non originale

  • “American Fiction” Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson
  • “Barbie” Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
  • “Oppenheimer” Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan
  • “Povere creature!” Screenplay by Tony McNamara
  • “La zona d’interesse” Written by Jonathan Glazer

Miglior film internazionale

  • “Io Capitano” Italia
  • “Perfect Days” Giappone
  • “La società della neve” Spagna
  • “The Teachers’ Lounge” Germania
  • “La zona d’interesse” Regno unito

Miglior film d’animazione

  • “Il ragazzo e l’airone” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
  • “Elemental” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
  • “Nimona” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
  • “Robot Dreams” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Migliore fotografia

  • “El Conde” Edward Lachman
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” Rodrigo Prieto
  • “Maestro” Matthew Libatique
  • “Oppenheimer” Hoyte van Hoytema
  • “Povere creature!” Robbie Ryan

Migliore scenografia

  • “Barbie” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
  • “Napoleon” Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff
  • “Oppenheimer” Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman
  • “Povere creature!“ Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Miglior montaggio

  • “Anatomia di una caduta” Laurent Sénéchal
  • “The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita” Kevin Tent
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” Thelma Schoonmaker
  • “Oppenheimer” Jennifer Lame
  • “Povere creature!“ Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Migliore colonna sonora

  • “American Fiction” Laura Karpman
  • “Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino” John Williams
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robbie Robertson
  • “Oppenheimer” Ludwig Göransson
  • “Povere creature!“ Jerskin Fendrix

Migliore canzone

  • “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
    Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
  • “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
    Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
  • “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
    Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
    Music and Lyric by Scott George
  • “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
    Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Migliori effetti visivi

  • “The Creator” Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould
  • “Godzilla Minus One” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima
  • “Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3” Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek
  • “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parte Uno” Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould
  • “Napoleon” Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Miglior sonoro

  • “The Creator” Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
  • “Maestro” Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic
  • “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parte Uno” Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
  • “Oppenheimer” Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell
  • “La zona d’interesse” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Migliori costumi

  • “Barbie” Jacqueline Durran
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” Jacqueline West
  • “Napoleon” Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
  • “Oppenheimer” Ellen Mirojnick
  • “Povere creature!“ Holly Waddington

Miglior trucco e acconciatura

  • “Golda” Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue
  • “Maestro” Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell
  • “Oppenheimer” Luisa Abel
  • “Povere creature!“ Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
  • “La società della neve” Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Miglior documentario

  • “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
  • “The Eternal Memory” Nominees to be determined
  • “Four Daughters” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
  • “To Kill a Tiger” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
  • “20 Days in Mariupol” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

  • “The ABCs of Book Banning” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
  • “The Barber of Little Rock” John Hoffman and Christine Turner
  • “Island in Between” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
  • “The Last Repair Shop” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
  • “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Miglior cortometraggio

  • “The After” Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham
  • “Invincible” Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron
  • “Knight of Fortune” Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk
  • “Red, White and Blue” Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane
  • “La meravigliosa storia di Henry Sugar” Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione

  • “Letter to a Pig” Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter
  • “Ninety-Five Senses” Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess
  • “Our Uniform” Yegane Moghaddam
  • “Pachyderme” Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius
  • “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Oscar 2024: i vincitori per numero di premi

  • Povere Creature! – 3
  • American Fiction – 1
  • Anatomia di una caduta – 1
  • The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita – 1
  • Il ragazzo e l’airone – 1

