"If I could have been there, I (along with Steven Rales) would have said "Thank you" to: the family of Roald Dahl, the team at Netflix, Benedict and Ralph and Ben Kingsley and Dev and Richard and Bob and Adam and Jeremy and John and Jim and Rich and Jim and Polly and more.

And… pic.twitter.com/eem20sZGlh

— Netflix (@netflix) March 11, 2024