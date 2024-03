They pre recorded this moment to not stress the dog Messi out with actual so many people clapping in there.

#Oscars #Oscars2024

pic.twitter.com/TBup9jSAXn https://t.co/2mFFv1ap9O

— WONDER ARAN NOCHENTERA 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈💚💜 (@tzantzi) March 11, 2024