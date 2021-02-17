La corsa agli Oscar entra finalmente nel vivo: sono state annunciate le nomination ai Writers Guild Awards, i premi della Writers Guild of America , la potente associazione sindacale degli sceneggiatori che consegnerà i premi in una cerimonia virtuale il 21 marzo.

Per l’annata 2020 sono stati presi in considerazione i film usciti tra il 1 gennaio 2020 e il 28 febbraio 2021, per via ovviamente della pandemia. Come sempre, le regole della WGA sono molto più stringenti di quelle della categoria della miglior sceneggiatura agli Oscar. Film come Nomadland, Mank, Minari, Pieces of a Woman, Emma, Ammonite, Martin Eden, La vita davanti a sé e Soul non sono stati prodotti rispettando il “Minimum Basic Agreement” richiesto dall’associazione, e quindi sono stati esclusi, ma qualcuno di loro ricomparirà sicuramente nelle nomination dell’Academy (tra tutti, Nomadland e Mank).

Un anno fa, lo ricordiamo, Parasite e Jojo Rabbit vinsero nelle due categorie di miglior sceneggiatura originale e adattata, sorprendendo gli analisti e spianando la strada alla loro vittoria agli Oscar (accadde la stessa cosa nel 2015 e 2018).

Potete leggere le nomination alla 73esima edizione dei WGA qui sotto:

SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE



Judas and the Black Messiah

Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King,

Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

Warner Bros. Palm Springs

Screenplay by Andy Siara

Story by Andy Siara & Max Barbakow

Hulu Promising Young Woman

Written by Emerald Fennell

Focus Features Sound of Metal

Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder

Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance

Amazon Studios The Trial of the Chicago 7

Written by Aaron Sorkin

Netflix

SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA



Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern

Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen

Amazon Studios Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Based on the Play Written by August Wilson

Netflix News of the World

Screenplay by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies

Based upon the Novel by Paulette Jiles

Universal Pictures One Night in Miami

Screenplay by Kemp Powers

Based on the Stage Play One Night in Miami by Kemp Powers

Amazon Studios The White Tiger

Screenplay by Ramin Bahrani

Based on the Book The White Tiger by Aravind Adiga

Netflix

SCENEGGIATURA DOCUMENTARIO

