Per l’annata 2020 sono stati presi in considerazione i film usciti tra il 1 gennaio 2020 e il 28 febbraio 2021, per via ovviamente della pandemia. Come sempre, le regole della WGA sono molto più stringenti di quelle della categoria della miglior sceneggiatura agli Oscar. Film come Nomadland, Mank, Minari, Pieces of a Woman, Emma, Ammonite, Martin Eden, La vita davanti a sé e Soul non sono stati prodotti rispettando il “Minimum Basic Agreement” richiesto dall’associazione, e quindi sono stati esclusi, ma qualcuno di loro ricomparirà sicuramente nelle nomination dell’Academy (tra tutti, Nomadland e Mank).
Un anno fa, lo ricordiamo, Parasite e Jojo Rabbit vinsero nelle due categorie di miglior sceneggiatura originale e adattata, sorprendendo gli analisti e spianando la strada alla loro vittoria agli Oscar (accadde la stessa cosa nel 2015 e 2018).
Potete leggere le nomination alla 73esima edizione dei WGA qui sotto:
SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
Judas and the Black Messiah
Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King,
Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas
Warner Bros.
Palm Springs
Screenplay by Andy Siara
Story by Andy Siara & Max Barbakow
Hulu
Promising Young Woman
Written by Emerald Fennell
Focus Features
Sound of Metal
Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder
Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance
Amazon Studios
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Written by Aaron Sorkin
Netflix
SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern
Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad
Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen
Amazon Studios
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Based on the Play Written by August Wilson
Netflix
News of the World
Screenplay by Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies
Based upon the Novel by Paulette Jiles
Universal Pictures
One Night in Miami
Screenplay by Kemp Powers
Based on the Stage Play One Night in Miami by Kemp Powers
Amazon Studios
The White Tiger
Screenplay by Ramin Bahrani
Based on the Book The White Tiger by Aravind Adiga
Netflix
SCENEGGIATURA DOCUMENTARIO
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Written by Jack Youngelson
Amazon Studios
The Dissident
Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel
Briarcliff Entertainment
Herb Alpert Is…
Written by John Scheinfeld
Abramorama
Red Penguins
Written by Gabe Polsky
Universal Pictures
Totally Under Control
Written by Alex Gibney
Neon
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.