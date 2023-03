I’m not judging you, brother. I actually love you. I really do. 🤗 I have no issue with Snyder fans. Heck, I’ve been to nearly all his movies myself. My issue is with anyone who wishes to destroy something, simply because it’s not what they want. That comes from hate, not love. https://t.co/cVEHsvdOnb

— Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) March 21, 2023