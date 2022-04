How hype got me so much with the latest "Multiverse of Madness"

TV Spot!!

Feige, you did it, Jesus, you did it!!

"The Living Tribunal" finally debuting in the MCU, great, I love It!! #TheLivingTribunal#MultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/bVkeKbIGO0

— GMG (@GabiMG_News) April 25, 2022