Scritto e prodotto da Gaga assieme a BloodPop, con produzione aggiuntiva di Benjamin Rice, Hold My Hand è un singolo molto potente che cerca ovviamente di raccogliere il testimone di Take My Breath Away, la canzone di Berlin scritta da Giorgio Moroder e Tom Whitlock per la colonna sonora di Top Gun e che nel 1987 vinse il Golden Globe:

Hold my hand, everything will be okay

I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey

Pull me close, wrap me in your aching arms

I see that you’re hurtin’, why’d you take so long

To tell me you need me? I see that you’re bleedin’

You don’t need to show me again

But if you decide to, I’ll ride in this life with you

I won’t let go ’til the end

So cry tonight

But don’t you let go of my hand

You can cry every last tear

I won’t leave ’til I understand

Promise me, just hold my hand

Raise your head, look into my wishful eyes

That fear that’s inside you will lift, give it time

I can see everything you’re blind to now

Your prayers will be answered, let God whisper how

To tell me you need me? I see that you’re bleedin’

You don’t need to show me again

But if you decide to, I’ll ride in this life with you

I won’t let go ’til the end

So cry tonight

But don’t you let go of my hand

You can cry every last tear

I won’t leave ’til I understand

Promise you’ll just hold my hand

I know you’re scared and your pain is imperfect

But don’t you give up on yourself

I heard a story, a girl, she once told me

That I would be happy again

Hold my hand

Hold my hand

I heard from the heavens