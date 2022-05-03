Scritto e prodotto da Gaga assieme a BloodPop, con produzione aggiuntiva di Benjamin Rice, Hold My Hand è un singolo molto potente che cerca ovviamente di raccogliere il testimone di Take My Breath Away, la canzone di Berlin scritta da Giorgio Moroder e Tom Whitlock per la colonna sonora di Top Gun e che nel 1987 vinse il Golden Globe:
Hold My Hand di Lady Gaga: il testo
Hold my hand, everything will be okay
I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey
Pull me close, wrap me in your aching arms
I see that you’re hurtin’, why’d you take so long
To tell me you need me? I see that you’re bleedin’
You don’t need to show me again
But if you decide to, I’ll ride in this life with you
I won’t let go ’til the end
So cry tonight
But don’t you let go of my hand
You can cry every last tear
I won’t leave ’til I understand
Promise me, just hold my hand
Raise your head, look into my wishful eyes
That fear that’s inside you will lift, give it time
I can see everything you’re blind to now
Your prayers will be answered, let God whisper how
To tell me you need me? I see that you’re bleedin’
You don’t need to show me again
But if you decide to, I’ll ride in this life with you
I won’t let go ’til the end
So cry tonight
But don’t you let go of my hand
You can cry every last tear
I won’t leave ’til I understand
Promise you’ll just hold my hand
I know you’re scared and your pain is imperfect
But don’t you give up on yourself
I heard a story, a girl, she once told me
That I would be happy again
Hold my hand
Hold my hand
I heard from the heavens
Lady Gaga e Tom Cruise si sono anche incontrati qualche giorno fa, come testimoniato dall’account Twitter della popstar:
Nel cast di Top Gun: Maverick figurano Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Miles Teller, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jake Picking, Raymond Lee, Lewis Pullman, Bashir Salahuddin, Manny Jacinto, Kara Wang, Jack Schumacher, Jean Louisa Kelly e Lyliana Wray.
