Alright, here’s an update on #TheBoysTV since you keep asking & I’m buzzed. We’ve final mixed 4 out of 8. Couple hundred VFX shots to finish, but they’re awesome. Just locked our first trailer today, will be out in a few weeks. GET READY. #TheBoys @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/x5zuFB0tvl

— Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) February 18, 2022